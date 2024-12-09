Tensions Rise in Parliament: INDIA Bloc to Challenge Rajya Sabha Chairman

The INDIA bloc is set to submit a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing his allegedly partisan conduct, sources reported on Monday. The motion is expected to be moved under Article 67(B) of the Constitution.

The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, now nearing its third week, has seen both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned until Tuesday following disruptions. Opposition parties are pressing for discussions on significant national matters. In this charged atmosphere, Leader of the House JP Nadda has accused the Congress of becoming a tool for forces aiming to destabilize the nation, urging a structured debate on these serious allegations.

Countering these claims, Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge defended the Congress, dismissing accusations of being a disruptive force. Kharge asserted Congress's commitment to democratic principles, accusing the BJP of deflecting from urgent national concerns. These heated exchanges reflect the growing political tension in Parliament, adding layers to the existing drama during the Winter Session.

(With inputs from agencies.)