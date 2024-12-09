Lara Trump: Considering Senate Seat After RNC Success

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, plans to resign from her role as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). Trump's resignation indicates her interest in a potential U.S. Senate seat that may become available if Marco Rubio is confirmed as Secretary of State.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Lara Trump expressed her openness to filling the Senate vacancy under these circumstances. "It's something I would seriously consider," she stated, acknowledging her need for more information before making a definitive decision.

If Rubio transitions to the State Department, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would appoint a replacement to complete Rubio's term, set to conclude in 2026. Trump, along with Michael Whatley, had led the RNC in efforts crucial to the November 5 election. Whatley has been requested to continue as chair.

(With inputs from agencies.)