BJP Stages 'Jan Akrosh' Rally Against Himachal's Congress Governance
The BJP held a rally in Himachal Pradesh, criticizing the Congress government's two-year tenure for misgovernance. Accusing it of corruption, unfulfilled promises, and increased illegal mining, the BJP urged for accountability. The rally included key BJP figures, underscoring public dissatisfaction across societal sectors.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a 'Jan Akrosh' rally in Hamirpur's Gandhi Chowk, vehemently criticizing the Congress government's two-year rule in Himachal Pradesh. Party workers gathered en masse, branding the regime as exceptionally weak and corrupt.
Amid lively slogans and fervent displays, prominent BJP figures, including former minister Bikram Thakur and other key leaders, condemned the current governance for failing to meet its electoral pledges. They specifically pointed to unaddressed unemployment and unfulfilled promises to women.
Highlighting issues such as rampant illegal mining allegedly benefiting mafias, the BJP demand transparency and accountability from the ruling Congress party. They argue that instead of celebrations, the government should answer to its negligence in initiating development projects and tackling corruption.
