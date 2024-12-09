Lingayat Seer's Protest Clashes with Prohibitory Orders in Belagavi

Lingayat seer Jayamruthyunjaya Swami expressed deep frustration over prohibitory orders in Belagavi coinciding with the start of the Karnataka legislature's winter session. The seer had scheduled a tractor rally on Tuesday, but local authorities restricted tractors from entering the town.

As the pontiff of the Panchamasali Guru Peetha of Kudala Sangama, Jayamruthyunjaya Swami has consistently urged governments to reassess the Panchamasali community's status in the OBC reservation category since 2012. Currently in the 3B category, the community receives a five per cent quota in education and jobs, but hopes to increase this to 15 per cent under 2A classification.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra visited the seer, showing solidarity with his cause. Vijayendra refuted claims that the BJP was unsupportive, recalling his father B S Yediyurappa's previous efforts to secure 3B reservation for the Panchamasali community during his tenure as chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)