Political Tensions Flare: Suvendu Adhikari Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Stance

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has leveled serious accusations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming her remarks on the Bangladesh situation are merely attempts to save face. Adhikari condemned Banerjee's response to provocative Bangladeshi political statements and criticized her government's selective permissions for protest rallies.

Adhikari pointed out that while Trinamool Congress ministers and MLAs are allowed to stage protests against incidents in Bangladesh, Hindu groups are reportedly forced to seek legal permission for similar demonstrations. He alleged that Banerjee's politics are appeasement-driven and questioned her credibility.

Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, condemned the circulation of what she described as fake videos in West Bengal, implicating an unnamed political party in an attempt to incite tensions. She stressed the importance of unity among India's religious communities and called on the media to exercise caution in covering the Bangladesh issue.

