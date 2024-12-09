Left Menu

Political Shakeup in Delhi: BJP Claims AAP's Sinking Ship

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claims the party's slogan ‘Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge’ is working, as AAP's Manish Sisodia switches seats and 20 sitting MLAs lose tickets. BJP accuses AAP of lacking strong contenders as the latter releases its second list of candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:46 IST
Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva (Photo: Virendra Sachdeva/X)). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday hailed the apparent impact of the party's slogan, 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge,' highlighting AAP's structural shakeup.

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, shifted from Patparganj to Jangpura, with 20 AAP MLAs losing their tickets in the newly released candidate list.

Sachdeva, alongside Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, claims this is a sign of AAP's decline, with Sisodia's seat change reflecting waning confidence within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

