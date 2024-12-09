Political Shakeup in Delhi: BJP Claims AAP's Sinking Ship

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday hailed the apparent impact of the party's slogan, 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge,' highlighting AAP's structural shakeup.

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, shifted from Patparganj to Jangpura, with 20 AAP MLAs losing their tickets in the newly released candidate list.

Sachdeva, alongside Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, claims this is a sign of AAP's decline, with Sisodia's seat change reflecting waning confidence within the party.

