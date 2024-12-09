Romen Chandra Borthakur Takes Charge as Assam's Trinamool Congress President
Romen Chandra Borthakur has been appointed as the new president of the All India Trinamool Congress in Assam. This decision was announced in Kolkata, backed by the party's leader Mamata Banerjee. Borthakur previously served in AAP and Congress before joining AITC.
In an important political development, former Assam Aam Aadmi Party leader Romen Chandra Borthakur has been named the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) president for the state of Assam.
The appointment was declared by the AITC under the leadership of its chairperson Mamata Banerjee, expressing hopes for Borthakur's success in the role via a social media post on 'X'.
Borthakur's political journey has seen him with notable parties like the Congress and AAP before aligning with the AITC. In a formal event, seasoned leader Moloy Ghatak transferred responsibilities of strengthening the party's influence in Assam to Borthakur.
