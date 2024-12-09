Left Menu

AAP's Strategic Candidate Shift Sparks BJP Criticism

AAP's decision to field Manish Sisodia from Jangpura invites sharp criticism from BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi, condemning Sisodia's liquor policy as harmful. Meanwhile, AAP unveiled its second candidate list, switching Sisodia's previous seat to Awadh Ojha. Delhi Assembly polls are anticipated in early 2025.

BJP leader Impreet Singh Bakshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) decision to nominate Manish Sisodia from Jangpura has drawn sharp rebuke from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Impreet Singh Bakshi. Criticizing Sisodia, Bakshi labeled him as more of a 'liquor mafia' than an educator, accusing him of contributing to youth and women's addiction to alcohol through misleading promotions.

Bakshi, who was defeated by AAP's candidate Praveen Kumar in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, expressed his concerns to ANI. He questioned how Sisodia could face the constituency's women and youth and condemned the opening of liquor stores near places of worship and residence, linking this to harmful social impacts.

Amid the controversy, AAP announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, featuring Sisodia's shift to Jangpura from Patparganj. Awadh Ojha has been named for Patparganj. Notably, the party dropped 17 sitting MLAs in favor of fresh faces while retaining notable figures like Sisodia and Rakhi Birla. The Delhi Assembly elections are slated for early 2025.

