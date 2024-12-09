A Sweet Meeting Amidst Shadows: Banerjee and Governor Bose Brew Friendship Over Tea
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan, highlighting a 'bhai behen' relationship. The meeting marked two years of Bose's governance amidst past political tensions. The Governor quoted Rabindranath Tagore, emphasizing enduring friendship despite political conflicts.
- Country:
- India
On Monday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted an invitation for tea by Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan. This meeting, spanning approximately 45 minutes, was highlighted by gestures of goodwill and mutual respect.
The Governor, in his statement, likened their relationship to that of a brother and sister, celebrating two years of his tenure with fraternal warmth. While political tensions have marked their past interactions, Banerjee reciprocated the peaceful gesture with traditional gifts of sweets and fruits.
Following the meeting, Bose posted on X, invoking Rabindranath Tagore to underscore the enduring nature of their friendship. Despite challenges—including disputes over appointments and governance issues—both leaders demonstrated a shared commitment to dialogue and harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt appealed to all parties in meeting for smooth running of Parliament: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
At all-party meeting, Congress called for discussion in Parliament on bribery charges against Adani Group: Pramod Tiwari.
Factional Clash Erupts at TMC Children's Fair Meeting
Sails of Friendship: INS Tarangini and Amerigo Vespucci's Joint Maritime Maneuvers
Fire and Friendship: Behind the Scenes of 'Agni' with Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi