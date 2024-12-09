A Sweet Meeting Amidst Shadows: Banerjee and Governor Bose Brew Friendship Over Tea

On Monday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted an invitation for tea by Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan. This meeting, spanning approximately 45 minutes, was highlighted by gestures of goodwill and mutual respect.

The Governor, in his statement, likened their relationship to that of a brother and sister, celebrating two years of his tenure with fraternal warmth. While political tensions have marked their past interactions, Banerjee reciprocated the peaceful gesture with traditional gifts of sweets and fruits.

Following the meeting, Bose posted on X, invoking Rabindranath Tagore to underscore the enduring nature of their friendship. Despite challenges—including disputes over appointments and governance issues—both leaders demonstrated a shared commitment to dialogue and harmony.

