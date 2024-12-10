Mahama's Comeback: A New Chapter for Ghana

In a decisive victory, ex-president John Dramani Mahama has been announced as the winner of Ghana's presidential election, securing 56.55% of the vote. His main opponent, Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat on Sunday, acknowledging the public's desire for change.

The electoral commission reported that votes were processed from 267 out of 276 constituencies, with a notable 60.9% voter turnout. Mahama, aged 66, who previously led Ghana from 2012 to 2016, criticized Bawumia's platform as a continuation of policies that have resulted in the country's worst economic challenge in decades.

Addressing supporters, Mahama emphasized the need to meet public aspirations and avoid governance arrogance. Committing to significant reforms, Mahama plans to renegotiate the $3-billion IMF bailout, reform tax systems, ease business regulations, and invest in infrastructure to revitalize Ghana's economy.

