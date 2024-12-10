Left Menu

Mahama's Comeback: A New Chapter for Ghana

John Dramani Mahama wins Ghana's presidential election with 56.55% against vice president Mahamudu Bawumia. Promising governance reforms, Mahama aims to tackle Ghana's economic crisis, renegotiate the IMF bailout, and introduce business and infrastructure reforms, responding to the country's demand for a leadership change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 02:09 IST
Mahama's Comeback: A New Chapter for Ghana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive victory, ex-president John Dramani Mahama has been announced as the winner of Ghana's presidential election, securing 56.55% of the vote. His main opponent, Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat on Sunday, acknowledging the public's desire for change.

The electoral commission reported that votes were processed from 267 out of 276 constituencies, with a notable 60.9% voter turnout. Mahama, aged 66, who previously led Ghana from 2012 to 2016, criticized Bawumia's platform as a continuation of policies that have resulted in the country's worst economic challenge in decades.

Addressing supporters, Mahama emphasized the need to meet public aspirations and avoid governance arrogance. Committing to significant reforms, Mahama plans to renegotiate the $3-billion IMF bailout, reform tax systems, ease business regulations, and invest in infrastructure to revitalize Ghana's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024