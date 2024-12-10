Opposition Protests: 'Modi-Adani' Bags Spark Controversy in Parliament

New Delhi witnessed a dramatic protest on Tuesday as Opposition MPs, spearheaded by Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, expressed their dissent over the contentious Adani issue within the Parliament premises.

The protestors, including members from Congress, DMK, JMM, and Left parties, marched holding black bags featuring caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani. These bags prominently displayed the slogan 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai'.

The Opposition demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani's indictment in a U.S. court, claiming this supports their allegations of collusion, while the Adani Group has refuted the claims as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)