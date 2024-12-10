Left Menu

Opposition Protests: 'Modi-Adani' Bags Spark Controversy in Parliament

Opposition MPs in India, led by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, protested in Parliament over alleged collusion between Prime Minister Modi and businessman Gautam Adani. Carrying protest bags with caricatures, they demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Adani's indictment in a U.S. court, asserting the claims are baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a dramatic protest on Tuesday as Opposition MPs, spearheaded by Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, expressed their dissent over the contentious Adani issue within the Parliament premises.

The protestors, including members from Congress, DMK, JMM, and Left parties, marched holding black bags featuring caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani. These bags prominently displayed the slogan 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai'.

The Opposition demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani's indictment in a U.S. court, claiming this supports their allegations of collusion, while the Adani Group has refuted the claims as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

