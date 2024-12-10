Repatriated: Indian Fishermen Return Home Amid Tensions
Twenty-one Indian fishermen arrest in Sri Lanka for alleged poaching have been repatriated. This issue affects bilateral relations, as both Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen risk arrest for crossing boundaries in the Palk Strait. It's a recurring matter of contention affecting diplomatic ties.
Twenty-one Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters have been successfully repatriated, the Indian mission reported.
The arrests are part of a recurring issue where fishermen from both countries inadvertently cross into each other's territorial waters, leading to tensions.
The Palk Strait remains a hotbed of contention as its rich fishing grounds attract both Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen, escalating the possibility of diplomatic disputes.
