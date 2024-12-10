Repatriated: Indian Fishermen Return Home Amid Tensions

Twenty-one Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters have been successfully repatriated, the Indian mission reported.

The arrests are part of a recurring issue where fishermen from both countries inadvertently cross into each other's territorial waters, leading to tensions.

The Palk Strait remains a hotbed of contention as its rich fishing grounds attract both Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen, escalating the possibility of diplomatic disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)