Left Menu

Repatriated: Indian Fishermen Return Home Amid Tensions

Twenty-one Indian fishermen arrest in Sri Lanka for alleged poaching have been repatriated. This issue affects bilateral relations, as both Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen risk arrest for crossing boundaries in the Palk Strait. It's a recurring matter of contention affecting diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:19 IST
Repatriated: Indian Fishermen Return Home Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Twenty-one Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters have been successfully repatriated, the Indian mission reported.

The arrests are part of a recurring issue where fishermen from both countries inadvertently cross into each other's territorial waters, leading to tensions.

The Palk Strait remains a hotbed of contention as its rich fishing grounds attract both Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen, escalating the possibility of diplomatic disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024