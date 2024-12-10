Left Menu

China's Anti-Corruption Crackdown Targets Former Agriculture Minister

Former agriculture minister Tang Renjian has been arrested in China for suspected bribery as part of President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption campaign. Tang allegedly accepted gifts and money, misused authority to benefit relatives' businesses, and interfered in judicial matters. His arrest signals intensified anti-graft efforts by the Chinese government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:24 IST
China's Anti-Corruption Crackdown Targets Former Agriculture Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China has made another high-profile arrest in its anti-corruption campaign, detaining former agriculture minister and party secretary Tang Renjian on bribery charges. This marks a significant step in President Xi Jinping's ongoing efforts to eradicate corruption within the nation’s leadership ranks.

The arrest follows an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, which revealed that Tang had violated regulations by accepting gifts and money, using his position to assist relatives' business endeavors, and meddling in judicial affairs. The swiftness of Tang's downfall underlines the breadth of Xi's anti-graft drive, which has previously ensnared other key officials.

Tang, who was previously removed from the ministry's leadership roster and expelled from the Communist Party, was known for spearheading China's food security policies and promoting genetically-modified crops during his tenure. His sudden arrest is a stark reminder of the Chinese government's commitment to stamping out corruption at all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024