China's Anti-Corruption Crackdown Targets Former Agriculture Minister

China has made another high-profile arrest in its anti-corruption campaign, detaining former agriculture minister and party secretary Tang Renjian on bribery charges. This marks a significant step in President Xi Jinping's ongoing efforts to eradicate corruption within the nation’s leadership ranks.

The arrest follows an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, which revealed that Tang had violated regulations by accepting gifts and money, using his position to assist relatives' business endeavors, and meddling in judicial affairs. The swiftness of Tang's downfall underlines the breadth of Xi's anti-graft drive, which has previously ensnared other key officials.

Tang, who was previously removed from the ministry's leadership roster and expelled from the Communist Party, was known for spearheading China's food security policies and promoting genetically-modified crops during his tenure. His sudden arrest is a stark reminder of the Chinese government's commitment to stamping out corruption at all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)