Rabindra Nath Mahato Unopposed Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly

Rabindra Nath Mahato was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the sixth Jharkhand Assembly, proposed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Mahato secured his position as the opposition abstained from contesting. He pledged to focus on development and unity, urging cooperation among legislative members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:36 IST
Hemant Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

JMM legislator Rabindra Nath Mahato secured his position as the Speaker of the sixth Jharkhand Assembly without facing opposition on Tuesday. The Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, put forward Mahato’s name, which was backed by fellow JMM MLA Mathura Prasad Mahato during the assembly’s second day of sessions.

Mahato, who held the same role in the previous assembly, was elected unopposed as rival parties chose not to field a candidate. Congratulating Mahato, Hemant Soren commended his leadership in upholding the House's dignity and expressed confidence in achieving the state’s development goals collaboratively.

Rabindra Nath Mahato retained his seat from the Nala assembly constituency, defeating BJP’s Madhav Chandra Mahato effectively. After taking the oath with other legislators, he called for a focus on unity and development, urging members to move past electoral rivalries in advancing Jharkhand's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

