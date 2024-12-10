Left Menu

Statues and Symbolism: The Battle over 'Telangana Thalli'

The opposition BRS in Telangana protested against the Congress government's unveiling of a new design for the 'Telangana Thalli' statue. BRS leaders conducted demonstrations, objecting to the changes, while Congress defends its new design for its simplicity. The issue reflects broader political tensions between the two parties.

In a charged atmosphere, the opposition BRS in Telangana staged protests on Tuesday against the Congress government's decision to unveil a new design for the 'Telangana Thalli' statue, diverging from the BRS's preferred version.

BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, led the demonstrations by performing a traditional 'abhishekam' ceremony at the BRS headquarters in Hyderabad, symbolizing defiance against the government's move.

The conflict highlights a broader political struggle, as Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy argues the new statue represents inclusivity and cultural authenticity, while the BRS sees it as an erasure of their legacy.

