Controversy Erupts as Opposition Targets Vice President Dhankhar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the INDIA bloc's motion to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Described as highly professional, Dhankhar faces 'partisan' conduct allegations by the opposition. The INDIA bloc lacks the votes needed to pass the motion in the Rajya Sabha but aims to signal commitment to parliamentary democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:01 IST
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed the INDIA bloc's move to file a notice for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal, labeling it as 'extremely regrettable.' The government expressed its strong support for Dhankhar, highlighting his professionalism and impartiality.

The INDIA bloc's unprecedented act involved submitting a formal notice to push a motion in the Rajya Sabha, citing Dhankhar's alleged 'partisan' behavior as the Upper House chairperson. The opposition parties have rallied around this claim, aiming to underline a perceived bias.

Despite the motion's submission, the lack of a simple majority in the 243-member House renders its passage unlikely. Opposition leaders, though, maintain that the move sends a powerful message about their dedication to upholding parliamentary democracy, evidenced by the signatures from 60 MPs across various political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

