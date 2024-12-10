Suvendu Adhikari Warns Bangladesh: Tensions Escalate Over Attacks on Hindus

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has issued a stern warning to Bangladesh over alleged atrocities against Hindus, asserting India's regional influence. Speaking at a rally near the Indo-Bangladesh border, he highlighted India's pivotal role and called for immediate action to protect minority communities.

Adhikari recounted a recent attack on an ISKCON member in Dhaka, which catalyzed outrage among Hindu communities. His remarks were made amid escalating protests in West Bengal, where demonstrators demanded urgent intervention from the Indian government.

Adhikari's comments, coming during a protest rally, have underscored the growing calls for international intervention. His warning to the Bangladesh government included the threat of economic sanctions if attacks on minorities do not cease, illustrating the heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.

