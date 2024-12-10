Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Warns Bangladesh: Tensions Escalate Over Attacks on Hindus

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari issued a warning to Bangladesh amid rising tensions over alleged atrocities against Hindus. He emphasized India's regional leverage and advocated for international intervention. His remarks have intensified protests in West Bengal, amplifying calls for action against the persecution of minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basirhat | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:20 IST
Suvendu Adhikari Warns Bangladesh: Tensions Escalate Over Attacks on Hindus
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has issued a stern warning to Bangladesh over alleged atrocities against Hindus, asserting India's regional influence. Speaking at a rally near the Indo-Bangladesh border, he highlighted India's pivotal role and called for immediate action to protect minority communities.

Adhikari recounted a recent attack on an ISKCON member in Dhaka, which catalyzed outrage among Hindu communities. His remarks were made amid escalating protests in West Bengal, where demonstrators demanded urgent intervention from the Indian government.

Adhikari's comments, coming during a protest rally, have underscored the growing calls for international intervention. His warning to the Bangladesh government included the threat of economic sanctions if attacks on minorities do not cease, illustrating the heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024