Khamenei Claims US-Israel Plot in Syria's Fall

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attributed the recent downfall of the Syrian government to a coordinated scheme by the United States and Israel. He asserted that there is undeniable evidence supporting this claim and hinted at the involvement of a nearby nation in the ongoing situation.

Iran's Supreme Leader
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating a plot leading to the fall of Syria's government, according to reports from Iranian state television on Wednesday.

In his statement, Khamenei expressed certainty about the existence of evidence proving the collaboration between the two nations, which he referred to as a joint American and Zionist plan.

Furthermore, Khamenei suggested the involvement of a neighboring country in the events in Syria, although he refrained from specifying which nation he was referring to. The statement highlights the complexities of the regional geopolitical tensions and the continuing international intrigue in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

