Khamenei Claims US-Israel Plot in Syria's Fall

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating a plot leading to the fall of Syria's government, according to reports from Iranian state television on Wednesday.

In his statement, Khamenei expressed certainty about the existence of evidence proving the collaboration between the two nations, which he referred to as a joint American and Zionist plan.

Furthermore, Khamenei suggested the involvement of a neighboring country in the events in Syria, although he refrained from specifying which nation he was referring to. The statement highlights the complexities of the regional geopolitical tensions and the continuing international intrigue in the Middle East.

