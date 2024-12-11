Pope Francis Urges Syrian Rebels to Foster National Unity Post-Assad

Pope Francis has urged Syrian rebels to work towards stabilizing the country following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, calling for governance that fosters national unity.

During his weekly Vatican audience, the pontiff expressed hope for political solutions that avoid further conflicts and divisions, encouraging diverse religious communities to cooperate for Syria's welfare.

The Pope, who often addresses international conflicts, has consistently advocated for de-escalation. In 2016, he elevated the Vatican's ambassador to Syria to the rank of cardinal, highlighting the conflict's significance to the Catholic Church.

