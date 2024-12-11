Left Menu

Pope Francis Urges Syrian Rebels to Foster National Unity Post-Assad

Pope Francis called on the Syrian rebels to stabilize the country post-Assad and promote unity, emphasizing peaceful resolutions. Addressing diverse religious groups, he urged them to unite for Syria's betterment. He frequently highlights de-escalation in conflicts and appointed a cardinal in Syria during 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:43 IST
Pope Francis Urges Syrian Rebels to Foster National Unity Post-Assad
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has urged Syrian rebels to work towards stabilizing the country following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, calling for governance that fosters national unity.

During his weekly Vatican audience, the pontiff expressed hope for political solutions that avoid further conflicts and divisions, encouraging diverse religious communities to cooperate for Syria's welfare.

The Pope, who often addresses international conflicts, has consistently advocated for de-escalation. In 2016, he elevated the Vatican's ambassador to Syria to the rank of cardinal, highlighting the conflict's significance to the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024