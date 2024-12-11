Pope Francis Urges Syrian Rebels to Foster National Unity Post-Assad
Pope Francis called on the Syrian rebels to stabilize the country post-Assad and promote unity, emphasizing peaceful resolutions. Addressing diverse religious groups, he urged them to unite for Syria's betterment. He frequently highlights de-escalation in conflicts and appointed a cardinal in Syria during 2016.
Pope Francis has urged Syrian rebels to work towards stabilizing the country following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, calling for governance that fosters national unity.
During his weekly Vatican audience, the pontiff expressed hope for political solutions that avoid further conflicts and divisions, encouraging diverse religious communities to cooperate for Syria's welfare.
The Pope, who often addresses international conflicts, has consistently advocated for de-escalation. In 2016, he elevated the Vatican's ambassador to Syria to the rank of cardinal, highlighting the conflict's significance to the Catholic Church.
