Opposition Calls for Rajya Sabha Chairman's Ouster Amid Allegations of Partisanship

Opposition parties have moved a notice seeking the removal of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of partisanship and undermining parliamentary protocol. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Dhankhar for acting like a government spokesperson. The notice marks a historic move under Article 67 of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:07 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Opposition parties have taken a historic step by moving a notice for the removal of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing his alleged partisan conduct.

Addressing the media, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Dhankhar of acting as a government spokesperson and disrupting proceedings by targeting opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, leaders from other parties echoed Kharge's sentiments, expressing concerns over the diminishing democratic practices in the Rajya Sabha under Dhankhar’s leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

