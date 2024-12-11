Opposition Calls for Rajya Sabha Chairman's Ouster Amid Allegations of Partisanship

Opposition parties have taken a historic step by moving a notice for the removal of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing his alleged partisan conduct.

Addressing the media, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Dhankhar of acting as a government spokesperson and disrupting proceedings by targeting opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, leaders from other parties echoed Kharge's sentiments, expressing concerns over the diminishing democratic practices in the Rajya Sabha under Dhankhar’s leadership.

