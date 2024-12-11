Opposition Calls for Rajya Sabha Chairman's Ouster Amid Allegations of Partisanship
Opposition parties have moved a notice seeking the removal of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of partisanship and undermining parliamentary protocol. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Dhankhar for acting like a government spokesperson. The notice marks a historic move under Article 67 of the Constitution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition parties have taken a historic step by moving a notice for the removal of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing his alleged partisan conduct.
Addressing the media, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Dhankhar of acting as a government spokesperson and disrupting proceedings by targeting opposition leaders.
Meanwhile, leaders from other parties echoed Kharge's sentiments, expressing concerns over the diminishing democratic practices in the Rajya Sabha under Dhankhar’s leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- opposition
- Rajya Sabha
- Chairman
- removal
- partisan
- politics
- Congress
- Kharge
- democracy
- Constitution
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Trade Amid Shifting Geopolitics: India's Economic Outlook
Kerala BJP Faces Internal Rift as Congress Extends Olive Branch
Congress Calls to Protect India's Constitution on 75th Anniversary
Phone Tapping Controversy Unraveled: Allegations Rock Rajasthan Politics
Maharashtra Election Dispute: Congress Alleges EVM Malfunctioning as BJP Demands Acceptance