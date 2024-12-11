Opposition Demands Rajya Sabha Chairman's Ouster Over Alleged Partisanship

In a serious political charge, various opposition parties have filed a notice for the removal of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of acting in a biased manner in favor of the ruling party.

The opposition claims that Dhankhar's behavior disrupts parliamentary proceedings and undermines the dignity of his office. They allege that he operates like a government spokesperson while stifling opposition voices.

Prominent figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK leader Tiruchi Siva have openly criticized Dhankhar's conduct, labeling it as detrimental to India's parliamentary democracy.

