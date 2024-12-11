Left Menu

Opposition Demands Rajya Sabha Chairman's Ouster Over Alleged Partisanship

Opposition parties have called for the removal of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, condemning him for his alleged partisan conduct. They accuse him of disrupting proceedings favoring the ruling party, undermining the dignity of his office, and compromising India's parliamentary democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:27 IST
Opposition Demands Rajya Sabha Chairman's Ouster Over Alleged Partisanship
Rajya Sabha Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious political charge, various opposition parties have filed a notice for the removal of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of acting in a biased manner in favor of the ruling party.

The opposition claims that Dhankhar's behavior disrupts parliamentary proceedings and undermines the dignity of his office. They allege that he operates like a government spokesperson while stifling opposition voices.

Prominent figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK leader Tiruchi Siva have openly criticized Dhankhar's conduct, labeling it as detrimental to India's parliamentary democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024