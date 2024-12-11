Political Storm in Odisha Assembly: Session Ends Abruptly

The Odisha Assembly's winter session came to an abrupt end, concluding 16 days earlier than planned. Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House sine die, cutting short the scheduled term due to a reported lack of official business.

The session, characterized by political drama and heated debates, began on November 26 and was set to conclude on December 31. Over the course of just 12 working days, the Assembly passed three bills, including the crucial Appropriation Bill. However, the decision to adjourn stirred controversy. BJP MLA Ashok Mohanty argued the move stemmed from the lack of scheduled work, while BJD members accused the BJP government of evading opposition scrutiny.

Amidst the chaos, Opposition members highlighted issues such as constitutional omissions and the recurring problems like the Polavaram dam project and potato shortages. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's comments on alleged corruption during past BJD governance added fuel to the fire, provoking noisy protests from opposition legislators regarding Mission Shakti scheme grievances.

