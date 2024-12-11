Auto Driver Politics: A Race to Secure Votes in Delhi
As assembly polls approach, BJP and AAP vie for the support of Delhi's auto drivers. BJP's Virendra Sachdeva accuses AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of making empty promises. Kejriwal responds with new offers, emphasizing longstanding support from the auto drivers, traditionally allied with AAP since its inception.
- Country:
- India
In the run-up to the assembly polls, Delhi's political parties are actively courting the city's auto drivers. BJP President Virendra Sachdeva met with drivers at Nizamuddin, following AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's recent proposal of benefits.
Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal for not fulfilling past promises, while offering the drivers benefits like free education and housing. Kejriwal, aiming to retain traditional AAP support, offered insurance and financial aid among other incentives.
The competition between BJP and AAP highlights the historical allegiance of auto drivers to AAP, tracing back to the anti-corruption movement from which AAP emerged in 2012.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's Unwavering Resolve: A Decade of Democracy and Integrity
AAP's biggest contribution is giving governance model based on honesty, facilitating common man: Arvind Kejriwal on party foundation day.
Electoral Controversy: AAP vs. Central Government in Delhi
AAP's Foundation: A Symbol of Honest Governance
Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's 'Jhuggi Tourism' Amid Election Tensions