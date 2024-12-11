Left Menu

Auto Driver Politics: A Race to Secure Votes in Delhi

As assembly polls approach, BJP and AAP vie for the support of Delhi's auto drivers. BJP's Virendra Sachdeva accuses AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of making empty promises. Kejriwal responds with new offers, emphasizing longstanding support from the auto drivers, traditionally allied with AAP since its inception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:26 IST
In the run-up to the assembly polls, Delhi's political parties are actively courting the city's auto drivers. BJP President Virendra Sachdeva met with drivers at Nizamuddin, following AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's recent proposal of benefits.

Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal for not fulfilling past promises, while offering the drivers benefits like free education and housing. Kejriwal, aiming to retain traditional AAP support, offered insurance and financial aid among other incentives.

The competition between BJP and AAP highlights the historical allegiance of auto drivers to AAP, tracing back to the anti-corruption movement from which AAP emerged in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)

