High-Profile Taliban Minister Killed in Afghan Bombing
The Taliban's refugee minister, Khalil Haqqani, was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, marking the most significant attack on the Taliban leadership since their 2021 return to power. His death represents a critical loss, potentially affecting the Taliban's assertion of restored peace in Afghanistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday claimed the life of the Taliban's refugee minister, Khalil Haqqani, alongside two others. The attack, considered the boldest on the Taliban's inner circle since their resurgence three years ago, took place within the ministerial premises.
Haqqani, the uncle of acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, held significant stature within the Taliban network. His killing marks the first loss of a cabinet member since the Taliban's return to power. No entity has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, though suspicions linger over the Islamic State group, known for targeting Afghanistan in the past.
The assassination threatens the Taliban's claims of restored peace. Experts suggest it could exacerbate internal tensions, especially amid recent criticisms of Taliban leadership by Sirajuddin Haqqani. However, analysts like Ibraheem Bahiss do not foresee a civil conflict, anticipating increased support for the Haqqani network instead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army Launches Major Operation After Terrorist Attack in Pulwama
From Conflict to Commerce: The Kabul Real Estate Revival
Head of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish force: Islamic State has taken areas in east Syria
U.S. Troops Stay in Syria: Counter-Terrorism Mission Against Islamic State
Tragic Assassination: Taliban Minister Killed in Kabul Bombing