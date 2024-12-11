Left Menu

Himachal's Road to Resilience: Tackling Debt and Disaster

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu discusses debt repayment and state challenges over the past two years, including a 2023 monsoon disaster. The government spent Rs 28,000 crore, with Rs 11,200 crore on interest from previous loans. Sukhu highlights political challenges and criticizes BJP's opposition tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of financial strain and environmental challenges, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the state's handling of a Rs 28,000-crore loan over the past two years, with Rs 11,200 crore allocated for interest on legacy debt.

Addressing a gathering in Bilaspur, Sukhu emphasized the government's resolve amid a tough monsoon disaster in 2023 and alleged political conspiracy leading to by-elections. He praised the rescue of 75,000 tourists during the flood disaster and highlighted the lack of central financial support.

Criticizing BJP opposition, Sukhu detailed the Congress administration's focus on development and reform, noting increased vote share in recent elections. With continued internal tensions in BJP, the Congress strives for financial stability and launched several new schemes to aid economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

