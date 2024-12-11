Himachal's Road to Resilience: Tackling Debt and Disaster

In the face of financial strain and environmental challenges, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the state's handling of a Rs 28,000-crore loan over the past two years, with Rs 11,200 crore allocated for interest on legacy debt.

Addressing a gathering in Bilaspur, Sukhu emphasized the government's resolve amid a tough monsoon disaster in 2023 and alleged political conspiracy leading to by-elections. He praised the rescue of 75,000 tourists during the flood disaster and highlighted the lack of central financial support.

Criticizing BJP opposition, Sukhu detailed the Congress administration's focus on development and reform, noting increased vote share in recent elections. With continued internal tensions in BJP, the Congress strives for financial stability and launched several new schemes to aid economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)