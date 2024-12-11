Left Menu

Parliamentary Storm: Scindia vs. Banerjee Clash Over Controversial Remarks

The Lok Sabha session witnessed heated exchanges between Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee during the Disaster Management Bill discussion. Banerjee apologized for controversial remarks, yet Scindia rejected it, claiming an attack on Indian women. The session faced multiple adjournments amidst growing demands for Banerjee's expulsion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:24 IST
Parliamentary Storm: Scindia vs. Banerjee Clash Over Controversial Remarks
TMC MP Kalyan banerjee (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, a heated confrontation unfolded between Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee. The clash emerged during discussions on the Disaster Management Bill, leading to frequent adjournments.

Controversial remarks, deemed personal by both politicians, were made, prompting Banerjee to apologize. However, Scindia refused the apology, asserting that the comments were an affront to Indian women, sparking discontent within the parliamentary proceedings.

The contentious remarks were swiftly expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, yet the effects lingered. Women MPs from the BJP have demanded Banerjee's expulsion, citing recurring derogatory remarks. The tension amongst MPs underscores the necessity for parliamentary decorum and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024