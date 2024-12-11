Parliamentary Storm: Scindia vs. Banerjee Clash Over Controversial Remarks
The Lok Sabha session witnessed heated exchanges between Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee during the Disaster Management Bill discussion. Banerjee apologized for controversial remarks, yet Scindia rejected it, claiming an attack on Indian women. The session faced multiple adjournments amidst growing demands for Banerjee's expulsion.
In the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, a heated confrontation unfolded between Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee. The clash emerged during discussions on the Disaster Management Bill, leading to frequent adjournments.
Controversial remarks, deemed personal by both politicians, were made, prompting Banerjee to apologize. However, Scindia refused the apology, asserting that the comments were an affront to Indian women, sparking discontent within the parliamentary proceedings.
The contentious remarks were swiftly expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, yet the effects lingered. Women MPs from the BJP have demanded Banerjee's expulsion, citing recurring derogatory remarks. The tension amongst MPs underscores the necessity for parliamentary decorum and respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
