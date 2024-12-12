Pentagon Debunks Claims of Iranian 'Mothership' and Mysterious Drones

The Pentagon has firmly dismissed allegations suggesting that drones spotted over New Jersey originated from an Iranian 'mothership.' These claims were put forth by Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who believes the drones are linked to a missing Iranian ship.

In a press briefing, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated that there is no evidence supporting the existence of the alleged mothership off the U.S. coast. She confirmed that the drones are not affiliated with U.S. military operations, and local law enforcement is investigating their origins.

Despite the concerns expressed by Congressman Van Drew, the Pentagon has stressed that the drones pose no threat to military installations. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called for increased transparency from law enforcement to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)