South Korean President Yoon Faces Impeachment Amid Political Turmoil

Amidst political upheaval, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to "fight to the end" following his martial law order that sparked national controversy. The People's Power Party, which initially backed Yoon, shows signs of division as some members now align with the opposition to pursue impeachment.

The Democratic Party and six other opposition groups rushed a bill through parliament following Yoon's contentious decision to declare martial law, which he later rescinded. Accusations fly as Yoon alleged North Korean hacking influenced the crucial April elections, adding further tension to the political saga.

Yoon remains resolute despite the mounting pressure and potential impeachment. Meanwhile, opposition leaders argue that the president's actions undermine South Korea's democratic systems, calling his justification a "display of extreme delusion." The impending vote could result in Yoon's case heading to the Constitutional Court for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)