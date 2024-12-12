Fadnavis Strengthens Ties with BJP Leaders and Modi’s Vision for Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday engaged in crucial meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders in New Delhi. During the visit, he presented Shah with an idol of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, emphasizing the cultural and historical ties that bind the leaders.

Fadnavis also met BJP National President JP Nadda and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, delivering symbolic mementos alongside warm felicitations. His social media updates, especially on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted these interactions, showcasing his focus on nurturing strong relationships within the party hierarchy.

In addition to his interactions with BJP stalwarts, Chief Minister Fadnavis extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging the supportive role PM Modi has played in Maharashtra's governance. Following the BJP's electoral triumph, Fadnavis reiterated his dedication to pushing Maharashtra's development agenda forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)