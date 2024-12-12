Left Menu

Fadnavis Strengthens Ties with BJP Leaders and Modi’s Vision for Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met key BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, presenting them with symbolic gifts and expressing gratitude. He highlighted Maharashtra's progress under Modi's leadership and committed to further development. Fadnavis newly assumed office following BJP's significant victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/Devendra Fadnavis's X). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday engaged in crucial meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders in New Delhi. During the visit, he presented Shah with an idol of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, emphasizing the cultural and historical ties that bind the leaders.

Fadnavis also met BJP National President JP Nadda and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, delivering symbolic mementos alongside warm felicitations. His social media updates, especially on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted these interactions, showcasing his focus on nurturing strong relationships within the party hierarchy.

In addition to his interactions with BJP stalwarts, Chief Minister Fadnavis extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging the supportive role PM Modi has played in Maharashtra's governance. Following the BJP's electoral triumph, Fadnavis reiterated his dedication to pushing Maharashtra's development agenda forward.

