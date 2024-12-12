Left Menu

American Pilgrim Released After Surviving Syrian Detention

Travis Timmerman, an American who crossed into Syria on a pilgrimage, has been released after seven months of detention. Despite hearing others being tortured, Timmerman reported decent treatment. His case surfaced amid reports of political upheaval in Syria and release of detainees by rebels.

Updated: 12-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:23 IST
  • Syria

Travis Timmerman, an American who claimed to have crossed into Syria on foot during a Christian pilgrimage, has been freed after spending seven months in detention. In an interview with Al-Arabiya TV on Thursday, Timmerman said he was treated decently during his confinement.

Videos that emerged earlier in the day showed rebels, who have recently overthrown President Bashar Assad, assuring that they found Timmerman and were ensuring his safety. The videos caused some initial confusion, as viewers mistook him for Austin Tice, a journalist who has been missing in Syria for 12 years.

While Timmerman reported hearing other detainees being tortured, he himself was spared such treatment. He described his condition as satisfactory, though limited in bathroom access to three times daily. The U.S. government, traveling with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jordan, offered no comments regarding his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

