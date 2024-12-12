Left Menu

Rajasthan's New Era: Empowering Youth, Driving Development

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged the youth to drive personal and state development at the Employment Festival in Jodhpur. He emphasized skill development, job opportunities, and transparency in recruitment processes. Key initiatives were launched, aiming to fulfill 55% of the administration's manifesto commitments while addressing youth empowerment.

Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate address at the state-level 'Employment Festival and Youth Conference' held at the Marwar International Center in Jodhpur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called on the state's youth to unlock their potential for personal and state development.

Sharma highlighted his administration's youth-centric policies and reaffirmed its commitment to education, skill development, and employment opportunities. He underscored the significance of initiatives like the Rising Rajasthan Summit, which seeks to harness the energy and capabilities of the youth while criticizing the previous administration for recruitment mismanagement and corruption.

Revealing investments of Rs. 35 lakh crore, Sharma announced the creation of numerous jobs, emphasizing transparency and fairness in recruitment processes. Remarkably, over 15,000 appointment letters were distributed at the event, with recruitment efforts ongoing for thousands of additional posts. The chief minister also launched several new initiatives, including 'Learn, Earn, and Progress' under the I-Start scheme, benefiting startups, students, and the wider community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

