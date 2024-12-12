Left Menu

AAP Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' as Misplaced Priority

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized the Indian government's 'one nation, one election' initiative, accusing it of diverting from crucial issues like education and healthcare. AAP leaders argue the plan is impractical across different electoral cycles and doubt its cost-effectiveness. BJP's reaction is yet to be made public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday dismissed the Indian government's 'one nation, one election' proposal as a distraction from pressing national issues. According to AAP, the initiative overshadows concerns such as education and healthcare, which they argue should be prioritized.

The decision, approved by the Union Cabinet and based on recommendations from a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, has stirred controversy. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal publicly criticized the move, labeling it as the BJP's misplaced priorities. There has been no immediate reaction from the BJP.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlighted potential challenges. He questioned the practicality of simultaneous elections given the varying electoral stages of states and contested the claim that it would lower expenses and improve governance. He described the proposal as a strategic diversion lacking substantive reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

