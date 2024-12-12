AAP Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' as Misplaced Priority

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday dismissed the Indian government's 'one nation, one election' proposal as a distraction from pressing national issues. According to AAP, the initiative overshadows concerns such as education and healthcare, which they argue should be prioritized.

The decision, approved by the Union Cabinet and based on recommendations from a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, has stirred controversy. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal publicly criticized the move, labeling it as the BJP's misplaced priorities. There has been no immediate reaction from the BJP.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlighted potential challenges. He questioned the practicality of simultaneous elections given the varying electoral stages of states and contested the claim that it would lower expenses and improve governance. He described the proposal as a strategic diversion lacking substantive reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)