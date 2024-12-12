Political Power Play: Light-Hearted Banter in Karnataka Assembly

The Karnataka Assembly recently witnessed a humorous exchange between Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka. The interaction occurred as Shivakumar narrated an anecdote from 1999, detailing his strategic efforts to secure a ministerial position in the S M Krishna-led cabinet.

Shivakumar recounted his maneuvering behind the scenes to ensure his inclusion in the final list of ministers, which initially omitted his name. Humorously interjecting, Ashoka questioned Shivakumar's current political ambitions, suggesting he might seek to 'snatch power' to become Chief Minister.

This light-hearted banter not only entertained the Assembly but also underscored the ongoing political dynamics within the Congress party, especially following their victory in the May Assembly elections where intense competition for the CM post was evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)