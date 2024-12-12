Political Power Play: Light-Hearted Banter in Karnataka Assembly
The Karnataka Assembly saw humor-infused banter between Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Opposition Leader R Ashoka. Ashoka jokingly asked about Shivakumar's ambitions to become CM, relating to Shivakumar's recounting of a past political episode. The exchange highlighted Shivakumar's aspirations amid laughter.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Assembly recently witnessed a humorous exchange between Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka. The interaction occurred as Shivakumar narrated an anecdote from 1999, detailing his strategic efforts to secure a ministerial position in the S M Krishna-led cabinet.
Shivakumar recounted his maneuvering behind the scenes to ensure his inclusion in the final list of ministers, which initially omitted his name. Humorously interjecting, Ashoka questioned Shivakumar's current political ambitions, suggesting he might seek to 'snatch power' to become Chief Minister.
This light-hearted banter not only entertained the Assembly but also underscored the ongoing political dynamics within the Congress party, especially following their victory in the May Assembly elections where intense competition for the CM post was evident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Upheaval in Peru's Mining Sector: Congress Ousts Energy Minister Amid Protests
Government Stands Firm on Guarantee Schemes Amid Internal Congress Dispute
Congress Demands Probe into Adani Indictment Amidst Bribery Allegations
Congress Questions Government Over 'Shrinking' Urban Middle Class
Debate Heats Up Over EVM Use in Elections as Congress Pushes for Ballot Papers