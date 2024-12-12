Ex-FBI Informant to Plead Guilty in Biden Case
A former FBI informant will plead guilty to creating false records in a federal investigation involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter's alleged business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company, according to a court filing by Special Counsel David Weiss.
This development comes after Special Counsel David Weiss charged the informant with lying about the Biden family's connections to the Ukrainian firm.
The plea agreement marks a significant turn in the investigation, which has drawn considerable public and media attention.
