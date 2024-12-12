Ex-FBI Informant to Plead Guilty in Biden Case

A former FBI informant is set to plead guilty to one count of creating false records in a federal investigation linked to President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The case centers on alleged business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company, according to a recent court filing.

This development comes after Special Counsel David Weiss charged the informant with lying about the Biden family's connections to the Ukrainian firm.

The plea agreement marks a significant turn in the investigation, which has drawn considerable public and media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)