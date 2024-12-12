One Nation, One Election: A Path to Focused Development

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed strong support for the 'one nation, one election' concept at the India Economic Conclave, noting it could streamline the nation's focus on development post-elections. He labeled it a 'positive thought' beneficial for India.

The Union Cabinet's approval of a bill for synchronized elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies underscores this initiative. Vaishnaw emphasized it aligns with the BJP's manifesto, highlighting the inefficiency of frequent electoral exercises amidst pressing national priorities.

A reputable committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind has reviewed the proposal with wide stakeholder input. Historical backing for ONOE echoes through 26 recommendations from various government bodies since 1983, advocating for the country's streamlined electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)