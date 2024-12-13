Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Israeli Airstrike Claims 25 Lives

An Israeli airstrike in central Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 25 Palestinians and injured many others. The attack occurred shortly after potential ceasefire talks were reportedly underway. Hospitals reported receiving numerous casualties, including many children, from a residential building strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-12-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 01:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An airstrike by Israeli forces in central Gaza has left at least 25 Palestinians dead and dozens more injured, according to local medics.

The strike targeted a multi-storey residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp, increasing calls for a ceasefire as discussions are ongoing.

Hospitals in the area, namely al-Awda and al-Aqsa, are treating over 40 injured people, including many children. The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

