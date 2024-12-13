US Domestic News: Justice, Labor, and Controversial Debates

President-elect Donald Trump signaled support for 45,000 US dockworkers facing stalled labor talks with the US Maritime Alliance over automation. The deadline for resolving talks is January 15, just before Trump's inauguration.

Glock faces lawsuits in Minnesota and New Jersey, accused of manufacturing handguns that can be easily modified into illegal machine guns. These 'Glock switches' raise public safety concerns.

The US House of Representatives passed a bill to expand the judiciary with 66 new judges, despite a veto threat from outgoing President Joe Biden. This move comes after Trump's election victory in November.

No security threats were found in reported drone sightings in New Jersey, according to the White House, FBI, and DHS. Many sightings were actually manned aircraft operating lawfully.

Trump is set to discuss potential changes to childhood vaccination programs with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., amid rising autism rates. A commitment to police reform is underway in Louisville following the Breonna Taylor case.

President Joe Biden released a strategy to counter the rise in anti-Muslim and anti-Arab hate, aggravated by the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. In a related development, a DOJ report clears FBI involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack.

Biden announced pardons and commutations for over 1,500 individuals convicted of non-violent crimes, following an unconditional pardon for his son Hunter. Arkansas Republican French Hill is poised to lead the House Financial Services Committee.

