South Korea in Turmoil: The Push to Impeach President Yoon

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung urged the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his brief declaration of martial law, citing it as the fastest way to restore order. Yoon's actions have led to a constitutional crisis, with another impeachment vote planned amid political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 06:46 IST
South Korean politics are engulfed in turmoil as opposition leader Lee Jae-myung demands the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee argues that impeachment is the quickest solution to the chaos ignited by Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law.

The controversial military rule, though lifted after six hours, has provoked a constitutional crisis. President Yoon, standing firm, accuses the opposition of stalling the government and cites a North Korean election commission hack as grounds for challenging the April election results.

The Democratic Party, with control over parliament, has introduced another impeachment bill. For it to succeed, they need support from at least eight members of Yoon's People Power Party. A vote is set for Saturday, as tension escalates in Seoul's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

