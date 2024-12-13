Clash of Temples and Mosques in Murshidabad: A Political Tug-of-War

A political skirmish is unfolding in West Bengal's Murshidabad district as a BJP leader unveiled plans for constructing a Ram temple. This announcement comes shortly after TMC MLA Humayun Kabir proposed building a mosque inspired by Babri Masjid, escalating tension between the two parties.

Shakharav Sarkar, BJP's Berhampore organisational district president, revealed that land has been secured for the Rs 10 crore Ram temple project, set to commence on January 22, 2025. His remarks align strategically with reinforcing BJP’s influence among the district's Hindu population, amidst an area with 75% minority residents.

The debate intensified as Kabir's mosque proposal drew criticism and was labeled divisive by opposition parties. The TMC distanced itself from Kabir’s comments, stating that they are his personal opinion, but the controversy continues to reverberate through regional political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)