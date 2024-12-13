Left Menu

Factional Strife and Financial Woes: A Look into Himachal's Political Dilemma

Rajender Rana criticizes the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh for internal factionalism and financial mismanagement, accusing it of pushing the state toward stagnation. Rana highlights tensions within the party, reflecting on a recent public rally where discord was evident, and expressing concerns about unfulfilled promises and stuck expenditures.

In a sharp critique of the current government, Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Rajender Rana has accused the Congress regime of internal factionalism and financial mishaps, alleging it has stalled the state's progress.

Rana, who switched sides to the BJP after aligning against his former party, cited recent disruptions during a Congress rally as evidence of growing discontent, particularly noting incidents at the Bilaspur event where prominent party figures faced public disrespect.

Pointing to the state's financial issues, Rana questioned Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's claims of fiscal robustness, especially concerning the pending debts owed to contractors and unaddressed pension liabilities.

