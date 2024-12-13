Central Bank Leaders Signal Potential Interest Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Concerns

Top policymakers from the European Central Bank (ECB) expressed support for more interest rate cuts if inflation continues to align with the ECB's 2% target. This remark follows the ECB's fourth rate cut this year, indicating openness to further monetary easing.

French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Spanish colleague Jose Luis Escriva, Austria's Robert Holzmann, and Luxembourg's Gaston Reinesch have all echoed a similar sentiment. Villeroy emphasized comfort with market forecasts for future rate levels, indicating readiness for continued cuts.

Despite some analysts finding ECB President Christine Lagarde's direction less definitive, there is a notable consensus among policymakers about the potential course of action if inflation remains around 2.3%, as observed in November. As the Eurozone deals with various uncertainties, strategic interest rate adjustments remain on the table.

