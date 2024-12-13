Left Menu

Central Bank Leaders Signal Potential Interest Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Concerns

Four top policymakers from the European Central Bank (ECB) advocated for additional interest rate cuts if inflation aligns with the ECB's 2% target. While there were already four rate cuts this year, the ECB remains open to further reductions. Officials are generally in agreement with market forecasts for 2024.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top policymakers from the European Central Bank (ECB) expressed support for more interest rate cuts if inflation continues to align with the ECB's 2% target. This remark follows the ECB's fourth rate cut this year, indicating openness to further monetary easing.

French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Spanish colleague Jose Luis Escriva, Austria's Robert Holzmann, and Luxembourg's Gaston Reinesch have all echoed a similar sentiment. Villeroy emphasized comfort with market forecasts for future rate levels, indicating readiness for continued cuts.

Despite some analysts finding ECB President Christine Lagarde's direction less definitive, there is a notable consensus among policymakers about the potential course of action if inflation remains around 2.3%, as observed in November. As the Eurozone deals with various uncertainties, strategic interest rate adjustments remain on the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

