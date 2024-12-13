Left Menu

Francois Bayrou's Politically Charged Premiership Challenge

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Francois Bayrou as the new Prime Minister to navigate through political turmoil and achieve budgetary goals. Bayrou faces the challenge of passing the 2024 budget amid political opposition, a difficult task given the fragmented parliament and Macron's wavering popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:21 IST
Francois Bayrou's Politically Charged Premiership Challenge

In a significant political maneuver, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Francois Bayrou as France's Prime Minister, marking the third appointment this year. With France entangled in its second major political crisis in six months, Bayrou's task is to secure the passage of the 2024 budget law amid fierce parliamentary opposition.

The veteran centrist, closely allied with Macron, confronts a precariously balanced parliament, complicating legislative efforts. Bayrou's premiership is further burdened by his association with Macron, who is grappling with dampened public support and a lack of confidence in completing his presidential term by 2027.

Macron's outreach to centrist and right-wing leaders excluded far-right and radical left factions, seeking to fortify Bayrou's leadership against looming no-confidence motions. As France braces for an economic reckoning, any faltering in budget negotiations could lead to renewed political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024