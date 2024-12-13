Francois Bayrou's Politically Charged Premiership Challenge
French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Francois Bayrou as the new Prime Minister to navigate through political turmoil and achieve budgetary goals. Bayrou faces the challenge of passing the 2024 budget amid political opposition, a difficult task given the fragmented parliament and Macron's wavering popularity.
In a significant political maneuver, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Francois Bayrou as France's Prime Minister, marking the third appointment this year. With France entangled in its second major political crisis in six months, Bayrou's task is to secure the passage of the 2024 budget law amid fierce parliamentary opposition.
The veteran centrist, closely allied with Macron, confronts a precariously balanced parliament, complicating legislative efforts. Bayrou's premiership is further burdened by his association with Macron, who is grappling with dampened public support and a lack of confidence in completing his presidential term by 2027.
Macron's outreach to centrist and right-wing leaders excluded far-right and radical left factions, seeking to fortify Bayrou's leadership against looming no-confidence motions. As France braces for an economic reckoning, any faltering in budget negotiations could lead to renewed political instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
