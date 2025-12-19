Manhunt Unfolds: Arrest in High-Stakes Financial Feud Killing

A manhunt is underway following the murder of Baljit Singh, who was reportedly shot by two bike-borne assailants amid a financial dispute. One suspect, Lakhwinder Singh, has been arrested.

The incident occurred in Adda Kaloya, Tanda. Police have identified the second suspect and are intensifying efforts to make another arrest.

Amid heightened security, Lakhwinder was apprehended after a gunfight, suffering a leg injury, and a country-made pistol was seized. Investigations are ongoing as the community seeks answers and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)