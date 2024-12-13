Left Menu

Francois Bayrou: Navigating Uncertainty in French Politics

Francois Bayrou, the incoming Prime Minister of France, acknowledges the formidable challenge of leading a government in a divided nation lacking a parliamentary majority. In an interview with BFM television, he expressed awareness of the difficulties faced ahead in steering the political course.

Francois Bayrou, appointed as France's new Prime Minister, is preparing to confront the daunting task of leading a government in a country marked by division and lacking a decisive parliamentary majority.

Speaking to BFM television on Friday, Bayrou candidly acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead, expressing awareness of the complex political environment he must navigate.

He emphasized the long and arduous road that awaits, underscoring the significant efforts needed to bridge divides and advance a cohesive national agenda.

