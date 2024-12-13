Francois Bayrou: Navigating Uncertainty in French Politics

Francois Bayrou, appointed as France's new Prime Minister, is preparing to confront the daunting task of leading a government in a country marked by division and lacking a decisive parliamentary majority.

Speaking to BFM television on Friday, Bayrou candidly acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead, expressing awareness of the complex political environment he must navigate.

He emphasized the long and arduous road that awaits, underscoring the significant efforts needed to bridge divides and advance a cohesive national agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)