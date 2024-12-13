Gadkari Calls for Socio-Economic Reform over Caste Politics

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made a strong statement against caste-based politics during his address at the Times Network India Economic Conclave 2024. He accused politicians who win elections on caste lines of failing to serve their communities and only seeking political advancement for their families.

Gadkari urged political parties to prioritize the welfare of marginalized groups, including the poor, youth, and women, to bolster the Indian economy. He emphasized that his own election campaigns refrain from using caste as a tool, seeing politics as a means for socio-economic improvement.

Addressing RSS-chief Mohan Bhagwat's population-related comments, Gadkari expressed agreement but stressed the need to align population growth with available resources. He concluded by advocating for economic considerations over religious and caste identities in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)