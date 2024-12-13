Left Menu

Gadkari Calls for Socio-Economic Reform over Caste Politics

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticized caste-based politics, emphasizing the need for socio-economic reforms. He argued that political parties should focus on public welfare rather than personal gain. Gadkari underscored the importance of social service over caste politics during his speech at the Times Network India Economic Conclave 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:14 IST
Gadkari Calls for Socio-Economic Reform over Caste Politics
politics
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made a strong statement against caste-based politics during his address at the Times Network India Economic Conclave 2024. He accused politicians who win elections on caste lines of failing to serve their communities and only seeking political advancement for their families.

Gadkari urged political parties to prioritize the welfare of marginalized groups, including the poor, youth, and women, to bolster the Indian economy. He emphasized that his own election campaigns refrain from using caste as a tool, seeing politics as a means for socio-economic improvement.

Addressing RSS-chief Mohan Bhagwat's population-related comments, Gadkari expressed agreement but stressed the need to align population growth with available resources. He concluded by advocating for economic considerations over religious and caste identities in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024