Defiant Duo: BJP Rebels Somashekhar and Hebbar Stay Put

In an unexpected turn of events, BJP MLAs S T Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar chose to remain in the legislative assembly while their colleagues staged a walkout on Friday.

The walkout emerged after BJP accusations against ruling Congress members for obstructing Leader of Opposition R Ashoka from discussing the contested Waqf issue. Simultaneously, Congress members, led by P M Narendraswamy, attempted to bring attention to allegations against BJP MLA N Munirathna, sparking further tensions.

The BJP's internal core committee is now contemplating disciplinary actions against Somashekhar and Hebbar due to their perceived rebellious stance. Measures under consideration include suspension and disqualification while consultations with the party's high command are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)