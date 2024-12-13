Left Menu

Defiant Duo: BJP Rebels Somashekhar and Hebbar Stay Put

During a legislative assembly session, two BJP MLAs, S T Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar, defied their party's unified walkout. The protest was sparked by Congress members allegedly obstructing the opposition leader's chance to raise the Waqf issue. Subsequent disciplinary actions were discussed within BJP ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:17 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, BJP MLAs S T Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar chose to remain in the legislative assembly while their colleagues staged a walkout on Friday.

The walkout emerged after BJP accusations against ruling Congress members for obstructing Leader of Opposition R Ashoka from discussing the contested Waqf issue. Simultaneously, Congress members, led by P M Narendraswamy, attempted to bring attention to allegations against BJP MLA N Munirathna, sparking further tensions.

The BJP's internal core committee is now contemplating disciplinary actions against Somashekhar and Hebbar due to their perceived rebellious stance. Measures under consideration include suspension and disqualification while consultations with the party's high command are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

