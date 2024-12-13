Congress Unveils Dynamic Candidate List for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections

In anticipation of the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party has unveiled its first list of candidates, prioritizing a balanced representation of both youth and seasoned members. The announcement was made by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, who emphasized the strategic mix of new energy and experienced leadership.

Yadav reiterated that the Congress is fully committed to the elections, announcing candidates for 21 constituencies and promising discussions for the remaining seats. The party is adamant about contesting all 70 seats independently, without any alliances, demonstrating its strategic resolve.

Among the notable candidates named are ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit for New Delhi and former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran. The list sets up potential key contests, including a notable face-off between Dikshit and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, energizing party workers and supporters in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)