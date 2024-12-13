Left Menu

Congress Unveils Dynamic Candidate List for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections

The Congress party released its first list of 21 candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, focusing on a mix of youth and experience. Party leader Devender Yadav emphasized that the Congress is determined to contest all 70 seats without alliances and is serious about its campaign strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:37 IST
Congress Unveils Dynamic Candidate List for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party has unveiled its first list of candidates, prioritizing a balanced representation of both youth and seasoned members. The announcement was made by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, who emphasized the strategic mix of new energy and experienced leadership.

Yadav reiterated that the Congress is fully committed to the elections, announcing candidates for 21 constituencies and promising discussions for the remaining seats. The party is adamant about contesting all 70 seats independently, without any alliances, demonstrating its strategic resolve.

Among the notable candidates named are ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit for New Delhi and former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran. The list sets up potential key contests, including a notable face-off between Dikshit and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, energizing party workers and supporters in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024