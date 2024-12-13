Left Menu

Deepika Pushkar Nath's Return to Congress: A Commitment to J&K's Future

Lawyer Deepika Pushkar Nath rejoined the Congress, emphasizing her belief in the party's capability to tackle J&K's challenges. Known for representing the Kathua case, she had previously left over ideological reasons. Nath stresses her return is out of commitment to the region and not opportunism.

In a significant political development, lawyer Deepika Pushkar Nath announced her return to the Congress party, attributing her decision to a deep-seated belief in the party's ability to address the issues plaguing Jammu and Kashmir.

Known for her role in the high-profile Kathua rape case, Nath cut ties with Congress earlier due to ideological disagreements over the inclusion of former minister Lal Singh in a party event. Singh, she claims, undermined the Kathua case.

Addressing the media at the Congress office alongside senior party figures, Nath emphasized her return is founded on commitment to the people of J&K, rather than political convenience, vowing to rejuvenate the party's presence in the region.

