Starmer Cautions on Syria's Future Post-Assad
Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, stresses caution regarding Syria's future following Bashar al-Assad's regime. He emphasizes the need for credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance for all Syrians. Starmer's statement comes after discussions with G7 leaders, welcoming Assad's fall but mindful of forthcoming challenges.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasized the need for caution concerning Syria's future following the expected fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Starmer remarked that while the end of Assad's brutal rule should be welcomed, the international community needs to be mindful of what comes next for the war-torn nation.
The Prime Minister stressed the importance of establishing credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that serves all Syrians, as discussed with other G7 leaders.
