Starmer Cautions on Syria's Future Post-Assad

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasized the need for caution concerning Syria's future following the expected fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Starmer remarked that while the end of Assad's brutal rule should be welcomed, the international community needs to be mindful of what comes next for the war-torn nation.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of establishing credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that serves all Syrians, as discussed with other G7 leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)