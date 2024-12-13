Left Menu

Starmer Cautions on Syria's Future Post-Assad

Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, stresses caution regarding Syria's future following Bashar al-Assad's regime. He emphasizes the need for credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance for all Syrians. Starmer's statement comes after discussions with G7 leaders, welcoming Assad's fall but mindful of forthcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:42 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasized the need for caution concerning Syria's future following the expected fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Starmer remarked that while the end of Assad's brutal rule should be welcomed, the international community needs to be mindful of what comes next for the war-torn nation.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of establishing credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that serves all Syrians, as discussed with other G7 leaders.

