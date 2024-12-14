U.S. News Roundup: From Daylight Saving Disputes to Supreme Court Decisions

In a series of developments in the United States, President-elect Donald Trump has voiced his intention to eliminate daylight saving time, calling it both inconvenient and costly for the nation. This stance, supported by the Republican Party, targets a practice Trump deems unnecessary.

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to address a significant case involving California's vehicle emissions standards. The challenge by fuel producers tests the extent of California's power under federal air pollution laws, despite a previous rejection by a lower court.

Additionally, the aviation sector sees potential changes as the Federal Aviation Administration seeks to streamline commercial space launch hurdles, aiming to alleviate technical review burdens for companies like SpaceX. These updates are part of a broader narrative of political and regulatory shifts in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)